12th Annual Bonsai Yard Sale to be held at Clovis Botanical Gardens

By
Tori Lavon
-
The 12th annual Bonsai Yard Sale will be taking place at the Clovis Botanical Garden on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Image by Judy Boyle from Pixabay)

Growing a tree to its full size might be a challenge if there is a lot of care and limited space.

What If that Tree was only 3-feet tall?

The Fresno Bonsai Society will be hosting their 12th annual Bonsai Yard Sale at Clovis Botanical Gardens on 945 N. Clovis Ave., just north of Alluvial and Clovis Avenues.

The event is free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 14.

Growing Bonsai is an art form in itself, the techniques of pruning and slowly manipulating the shape as it grows.

“Bonsai is a combination of art and nature,” says Mike Saul, President of the Fresno Bonsai Society.

Bonsai trees are passed down through generations as they can live to be about 100-years-old. Vendors across the states will be there to supply tools and material for any level of Bonsai enthusiast.

Participants will be informed more about the history of the small trees and their significance.

There will also be a silent plant auction hosted by The Clark Bonsai Collect of the Shinzen Friendship Garden at Woodward Park.

“We are looking forward to sharing this with those who are interested and curious,” says Saul.

For more information, contact Mike Saul at (559) 696-8048 or email tinytreeme@sbcglobal.net.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR