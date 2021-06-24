12 Things To Do Before Your Summer Getaway

Your bags are packed, your itinerary is set and you’re counting down the minutes until you take off for your dream summer getaway. Before you head out, read through this checklist of important things people tend to forget before leaving for vacation.

1.) Contact your financial institution

Before you set off on your vacay let your financial institution know your vacation destination, so they know to honor any card transactions you make while in another state or abroad. If you’re traveling overseas, ask them about any foreign transaction fees and the best practices of using cash or debit/credit cards.

2.) Check your auto insurance plan for coverage

If you plan on renting a car, check with your auto insurance provider first to find out if rental cars are covered in your plan. If they’re not, you may want to purchase travel insurance, just in case.

3.) Pay all your bills

Before heading out on your trip, make sure all of your monthly bills are paid up, or are scheduled to be paid. You don’t want to be busy paying bills when you’re sunning yourself on the beach or take a chance of getting hit with late fees.

4.) Set up an automatic email response

Your boss might know that you’ll be away this week, but potential and existing clients will not. Set up an automatic response that lets people know you’re out of the office to avoid appearing unprofessional or negligent.

5.) Put your mail on hold

An overflowing mailbox is an open invitation to thieves. If you’ll be gone for more than a few days, ask the USPS to put a hold on your mail. They’ll happily keep your mail at the post office until your return, at no cost to you. Alternatively, ask a neighbor to collect your mail and hold it until you return.

6.) Unplug your electronics

Don’t pay vampire charges for electronics you’re not using while you’re away. Pull the plug on all small appliances and electronics before you leave.

7.) Clean your home

Before your departure, give your house a thorough cleaning so you’ll be greeted by a spotless, clean-smelling house upon your return. Plus, you’ll avoid an invasion by ants and other critters. Here’s a quick list to get you started:

• Scrub countertops and tables.

• Wipe down the refrigerator and toss all perishables.

• Take out the garbage.

• Scrub your bathrooms.

• Seal any open food packages in airtight containers.

• Pour a cup of baking soda down your drains and toilets to rid any lingering odors.

• Change your bed sheets.

Yes, you’re busy with your packing and travel arrangements now, but your post-vacation self will thank you for any scrubbing you do now.

8.) Let your mobile service provider know about your travel plans

If you’re travelling abroad, you’ll want to check with your cellphone company about possible overseas service plans that allow you to use your smartphone for calls, texts and internet access when on vacation.

9.) Shut off your main water supply

Avoid coming home to a flood by turning off your water supply before leaving on your vacay.

10.) Adjust your thermostats

If you have the AC blasting throughout the summer, you’ll want to adjust your thermostat before leaving. Turning it off completely is not a good idea. Instead, turn it a few degrees higher than you usually keep it. You can also program your AC to go on and off while you’re away. Also, set your hot water heater to its vacation setting so it’s heating the same water less often.

11.) Invest in a timer

Keep the prowlers out by setting your lights to go on and off in different rooms and at different times of the day throughout your vacation. It’s a small investment when weighed against the money and aggravation it can save you.

12.) Confirm your reservations

It’s a good idea to confirm your flight, hotel room, car rental and attractions before setting out on your trip. You may have booked some of these reservations months ago, and you don’t want any unpleasant surprises ruining your vacation.

Keeping these few quick tips in mind, Noble Credit Union wishes you a vacation that is filled with fun and memorable moments.

Noble Credit Union, celebrating 80 years of service, treats each member with kindness, dignity, and honor while helping members make sound financial decisions. The Credit Union offers members full access to a wide range of financial education and services, including low rate auto loans, MyRewards Visa credit card, mortgage and equity loans, online and mobile banking, and more. For more information about membership at Noble Credit Union, call (559) 252-5000 or visit NobleCU.com.