10th Annual Clovis Night Out Cancelled

The 10th Annual Clovis Night Out event has cancelled due to COVID-19.

The event brings thousands of residents to David McDonald Park at Sierra and Temperance Avenues. The family fun event is filled with arts and craft vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and more.

Clovis Night Out is hosted by Clovis PD and other local agencies. The purpose is aimed to not only reach out to the community it serves but also connect with the citizens of Clovis.

The Clovis Police Department has released a statement on social media:

We were hoping that COVID-19 would not affect our 10th Annual Clovis Night Out, however unfortunately that is not the case now. Clovis Night Out has been canceled for this year out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 concerns.

We constantly work hard to connect and communicate with our community, and that has been more difficult these past few months. We miss our interactions with you, handing out stickers to the kids, and visiting at Coffee with a Cop.

We hope that you will come back and join us next year when we officially celebrate our 10th Annual Clovis Night Out in Fall 2021!