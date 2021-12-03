108th Clovis Rodeo Tickets to go on Sale

Tickets for the 108th Clovis Rodeo will be on sale this coming Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The event is set to take place April 20-24, 2022 at the rodeo grounds. It is located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis. Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge.

The tickets will be available online at www.clovisrodeo.com through April 2022.

For rodeo fans wanting to purchase tickets in-person, the ticket office will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. The ticket will be open again on March 1, 2022.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35. There is no additional charges for the concert performances. The rodeo is currently offering a concert ticket package where a purchase of any two concert night tickets, fans can receive a $5 off or purchase all three concert night tickets and receive $10 off.

The Clovis Rodeo will be a five-day event with bull riding to kick off the event on Wednesday, April 20 followed by four days of Professional PRCA rodeo action. The Clovis Rodeo parade will take place on Saturday, April 22.

Hosted by the Clovis Rodeo Association, they will begin their month-long celebration leading up to the 108th rodeo with their Jackpot Roping event on Saturday, April 2 followed by a Ranch Rodeo competition on Saturday, April 9.

The annual Rodeo Queen competition will be held Saturday, April 16. The Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive is now a 2-day event and will take place Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19.

Clovis Rodeo Concerts are coordinated with support from 93.7 KISS Country Radio.

For more information, visit www.clovisrodeo.com.