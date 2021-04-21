107th Clovis Rodeo Kicks off Tonight

Tonight, the Clovis Rodeo kicks off the PBR Pro-Division Tour for its 107th annual celebration.

After having to cancel the event last year, the community is more than ready to make their way back to the rodeo grounds all this weekend from April 21 to the 25.

The Clovis Rodeo Association has said in a statement that more than 40 bull riders will be present tonight and that longtime friend and favorite of the community, Flint Rasmussen, will also make an appearance in the arena.

Performances for the rodeo will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday night and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For those who are interested in attending, tickets are still available for purchase and range between $35-$20.

The Clovis Rodeo Association has implemented various guidelines to keep guests safe and requires that participants show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours or that they have been vaccinated 14 days prior to the event.

For fans who are in need of a current and valid COVID-19 test, the Clovis Rodeo Association has stated that free Rapid Antigen testing will continue today by the ticket gates.

For more information, visit www.clovisrodeo.com.