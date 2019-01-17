105th Clovis Rodeo tickets are on sale

People eager to buy tickets can take advantage of the extended hours at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds box office on Jan. 17 and 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The box office will reopen again in March through the rest of April. Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 or $65 for a Thursday/Friday package. Tickets are also available online at www.clovisrodeo.com.

Leading up to the 105th rodeo, the Clovis Rodeo Association will jumpstart rodeo month with a Ranch Rodeo competition on Saturday, Apr. 6 followed by a Jackpot Roping The following Saturday, Apr. 13. On Saturday, Apr. 20 the annual Rodeo Queen competition will be held. These are non-ticketed functions, for more information contact the Clovis Rodeo Association at (559) 299-8838.

PBR Bull Riders will kick-off the annual event on Thursday, Apr. 25 and end with chart-topping country music singer, Russell Dickerson live on stage. The following day, the event will feature PRCA Pro Rodeo action throughout the day, ending with country fan favorite Aaron Watson entertaining the crowd. The rest of the weekend will be filled with professional rodeo action with some of the best cowboys and cowgirls. Clovis Rodeo Concerts are coordinated with support from 93.7 Kiss Country Radio.