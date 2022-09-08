1,000 Pounds of School Supplies Donated to Local Schools

Leading up to the start of the school year, Noble Credit Union hosted a school supply drive to benefit students across the Central Valley.

Partnering with several of Noble’s local business partners, over 1,000 pounds of school supplies were collected!

Local kids from Pinedale Elementary in Fresno, Eric White Elementary in Selma, and Lincoln Elementary in Madera were the recipients of the donations that included scores of pencils, pens, crayons, paper, glue sticks, and numerous binders, hand sanitizers, painting supplies, and backpacks.

Susan Ryan, President and CEO of Noble, expressed her enthusiasm to be supporting local schools in this manner, stating, “This school supply drive was a huge success! Our members and the community heard the call and stepped up to serve the students of the Central Valley. Over 1,000 pounds of supplies is a huge accomplishment, and I could not be prouder of the outpouring of generosity.”

In addition to collecting supplies at all of Noble Credit Union’s eight branch locations, several of their local business partners sprang into action to help with collection bins of their own, including Cen Cal Foods, Island Waterpark, Lyles Group, Sal’s Mexican Restaurants, ERI, Netafim, Own a Car, Producer’s Dairy, Valley Animal Center, and Kings River Conservation District. Their partnership led to a successful donation drive.

A huge thank you to all members of the community who participated in the school supply drive.