1,000 Gifts Donated at Second Annual Old Town Clovis Cruise and Toy Drive

This past Sunday on December 6, hot rod enthusiasts gathered and cruised down Pollasky street in Old Town Clovis.

Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., about 600 shiny hot rods revved their engines while cruising up and down the streets for the second annual Old Town Clovis Cruise and Toy Drive.

The Hot Rod Coalition partnered with Granville Homes and AMORelief, a non-profit organization.

While practicing safe social distancing, people dropped off unwrapped toys, drive-through style, at the Hot Rod Coalition tent.

The event turned out to be one of Hot Rod Coalition’s most successful events.

“It was very overwhelming with the hot rodders. They handed me cash, checks, tons of gifts and bicycles,” says Anthony Granata, of Hot Rod Coalition.

Granata said the 20-foot enclosed trailer they used for the event was filled, about 1,000 gifts were donated.

The toys collected will be distributed by AMORelief for children in need just in time for Christmas.