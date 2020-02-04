10 Things To Do With Your Sweetheart for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. Here are some romantic ideas to celebrate the holiday with your loved one all month long in Clovis.

The classic movie date. Head over to Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 or Maya Cinemas to catch a movie while sharing popcorn and soda. After the movie, be sure to stroll through the mall hand in hand.

Dinner reservation for two at Luna’s Pizzeria or Andiamo Ristorante Italiano. What’s more romantic than Italian food? Friday nights, Andiamo’s helps to set the mood with live accordion music and candle light.

Take your sweetie on a stroll along the Clovis Old Town Trail to lovers’ bridge to “lock” in your love. Lock in your love by adding a lock to the bridge with you and your special someone’s initials carved in.

A picnic in one of the beautiful parks in Clovis. Don’t feed the geese, they can become quite aggressive and spoil your date.

Grab your sweetheart a Valentine from Chocolate Wishes and Treats. You are sure to find something with so many delicious sweets to choose from.

Antique shopping is a great way to spend some quality time together. Old Town Clovis offers some of the best antique stores to be found. Marty Watt at 4th Street Antiques offers romantic displays sure to bring out the cupid in you.

Book a reservation for one of the many paint nights Clovis has to offer. A great way to enjoy a glass of wine while creating a masterpiece!

Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea at one of the cozy coffee shops in Old Town. You and your date will enjoy being seated at a bistro on a patio or on the sidewalks of Old Town.

DiCicco’s offers a variety of opportunities for dinner and a show. Be sure to check out their Facebook page for upcoming shows.