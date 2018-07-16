World’s largest taco event returns to Chukchansi Park

The annual Taco Truck Throwdown, marketed as the world’s largest taco event, is returning to Chukchansi Park this Thursday and Friday.

This year marks the eighth edition of the Fresno Grizzlies’ taco promotion. Taco Truck Throwdown 8, also known as “The Ocho,” will span two days and include live performances from Mexican legendary musician Ramon Ayala and hip hop artist DJ Quik. The celebration will also feature a Major League Eating competition with some of the top competitive eaters from around the world.

Night 1: Thursday, July 19 (7:05 p.m.)

The action kicks off Thursday night as the Fresno Grizzlies (or “Fresno Tacos” as they are known during the promotion) take on the Sacramento River Cats to wrap up a four-game series. Over 30 of the Central Valley’s finest taco trucks will be open for business, competing for the judge’s choice award to be announced during the game. On the field, the team will be wearing special TTT8 jerseys and caps. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. with game time set for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s game will also include a local qualifier taco-eating contest, with the winner advancing to take on the professional eaters in the World Taco Eating Championship the following day. DJs and live music on the Tulare Plaza, before, during and after the game as well.

Night 2: Friday, July 20 (gates open at 5 p.m.)

Day 2, the non-game day portion of the event, will begin around 5 p.m. on Friday and last until 2 a.m. That’s when Ramon Ayala, DJ Quik and 40 Watt Hype will hit the stage. The World Taco Eating Championship also returns to Chukchansi Park, featuring several of the planet’s top 20 eaters. Major League Eating sanctions the event, the same governing body that presents the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York on the Fourth of July. The world’s No. 2-ranked eater Matt Stonie, the runner up in last year’s event, is confirmed for TTT8. Live pro wrestling Lucha Extreme will also provide entertainment on the field.

On Friday, the taco trucks will be moved onto the warning track, allowing fans to enjoy their tacos and the various entertainment acts on the field at the same time. Throughout Friday night, fans will be able to vote for the peoples’ choice award. Tickets for Friday’s non-game-day event are $25 each.