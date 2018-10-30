Women in Business: Winona Caves

When someone needs their home organized, they go to Winona Caves at Unique Construction and Design. She and her husband, Tim, started the business in 2005 after their daughter, Cherisse, saw a need for the business. Even through the Great Recession, Caves’ business prospered. Today, Unique Construction and Design continues to offer high quality home organization solutions to organize closets, pantries, garages, basements, laundry rooms, and even the home office or extra bedroom.

BACKGROUND

Birthplace: Fresno, CA

Residence: Clovis, CA

Family: Husband, Tim; daughter, Cherisse McKinney; son, Rick Riggs

Fun Fact: Enjoys auto racing – NASCAR and IndyCar.

Can you tell us about your business?

“It’s home organization. We do closets, home offices, pantries, garages, and entertainment centers.”

What got you into this line of work?

“My daughter was working for a builder at the time, and there was a need for a good closet company. So, she did some research and found the company [ORG Home] that we are affiliated with. She just kind of started it. She knew that I was burnt out on nursing and my husband had been in automotive for many years, and he was looking for something. Everything evolved from there.”

What is the greatest challenge you’ve faced as a business owner?

“The challenges were because of the recession. At least we survived that.”

What is the typical work day like for you?

“I have appointments with customers, getting their measurements and doing their designs.”

What is the key to being in business for so long?

“It’s actually been word of mouth. Our reputation has helped us a lot.”

What piece of advice would you share with other businesswomen to help them be successful?

“They have to be sure of what they want to do. They have to want to do it, and believe in what they are doing. Be strong and preserve.”

How would those close to you describe your personality?

“My friends know me pretty well, they know I’m a strong person. I’m very outspoken, I say my piece. I think that’s been my strong point, and people admire that. They know where they stand with me. Sometimes people may not appreciate what I say, but my friends know me very well. If they ask me a question, I’m going to be honest.”

What was your first job?

“My first job was in dental assisting, and I really didn’t like that. I pursued going into medical residential.”

What is something most people don’t know about you?

I enjoy racing, NASCAR and IndyCar. I’m from a racing family. My father was a race driver, and my husband’s dad owned an Indy car. So, we were both brought up in racing.”

What is your favorite thing about being a Clovis business owner?

“The people. Everybody knows everybody. It’s a hometown, family-like atmosphere.”