Clovis Roundup is proud to introduce its “What’s Up, Clovis” section, a review bringing you the latest news on happenings and business developments in Clovis and beyond.

Retail development coming along at Tollhouse Crossing

A new development is taking shape at Tollhouse Crossing, a shopping area bordered by Herndon, Armstrong and Tollhouse.

Developed by Lucido Properties, the new building will house multiple retail spaces. The new development mirrors the retail space that includes Club Cleaners, Cravings, Snappy Food Store, and more.

“This is a 6,000 square foot neighborhood retail space that we’re putting in, it’s a typical commercial building” said Sam Lucido, owner of Lucido Properties. “The [Tollhouse Crossing] center has been there quite a while but all of a sudden the whole town is growing around it with huge developments going on toward [Clovis Community Medical Center].”

Lucido Properties saw a lot of potential when it purchased the property that is the Tollhouse Crossing area, so it went forward with the expansion by constructing the building that will include six spaces of 1,500 square feet each. So far, Ludico Properties has one tentative commitment.

“I’ve been doing business here for 40 years, so I understand the Clovis market,” Lucido added. “I thought his [expansion] was an ideal situation.”

Lucido imagines the development’s finishing touches will come in March, barring any weather delays.

Clovis Urgent Care closes its doors

Clovis Urgent Care Medical Center at 1555 Shaw Ave. closed its doors after 34 year of service to the community.

A flyer posted on the front door reads: “Clovis Urgent Care will be closing effective Jan. 1, 2018. It has been a pleasure serving the Clovis community and we thank you for the patronage over our years in service.”

Founded in 1983, Clovis Urgent Care was committed to providing quality healthcare for residents and visitors of Clovis and Fresno.

ABC Pack & Print now open

ABC Pack & Print, one of Old Town Clovis’ newest businesses, is now open right next to A1 Lock & Key on 4th Street.

In addition to printing, packing and shipping, ABC offers livescans, passport photos, office supplies, mailbox rentals and notary services – services you can’t find anywhere else in Old Town.

The shop is owned by Terri Hinshaw, wife of A1 Lock & Key owner Martin Hinshaw.

Blast & Brew sets up shop in Old Town’s SoFi District

A build-your-own pizza and pour-your-own-beer concept has moved into the Centennial Plaza in Old Town Clovis’ SoFi District.

Located inside the first floor of the Peterson Building, Blast & Brew offers a unique dining experience while living up to its slogan of “craft your food, craft your beer.”

The restaurant’s menu also offers artisan appetizers, salads and sandwiches.

Unique to Blast & Brew is its “beer wall,” a section of self-serve taps that features 34 different beers and four wines. Available on tap are craft beers, IPAs, stouts, plus both imported and domestic beers.

A card given to customers 21 and over records all the fluid ounces poured into the glass, and at the end of the tab, the volume is added to the check.

“It’s a fun concept – you can pour as little as you want or as much as you want,” said co-owner Alisa Luchi. “You can start off be grabbing a chilled glass, then you come over to the wall and select a beer and put your card in. At that point, you just pour your glass.”

Screens above each tap displays the name of the beer, price and alcohol percentage.

“In this new age with all these touch screens, I think people want to be interactive with their [dining] experience,” Luchi said. “I just think it’s a new concept people are interested in.”

Senior Center upgrades software

Clovis Senior Center upgraded to the MySeniorCenter software earlier this month to provide a faster and more convenient service to seniors.

The software features a touch screen system that allows Senior Center participants to sign up for events, meals or volunteer hours.

“We did a soft rollout for it in December and started using it 100 percent full time in the beginning of January,” said Amy Hance, general services manager for City of Clovis. “We wanted to get the participants used to seeing it out here, and we started issuing out cards in December so that they could come in and practice how to log in. It gave them some time to get used to it because it’s so new. I think they really like it.”

The “cards” Hance refers to key tags that allows seniors to electronically check in. The software also provides data for activities and helps the Senior Center track who’s in the building for safety and security reasons. At some point, the Senior Center plans to use it for class fee collection.

“It just lets us track very closely what programs people are attending and what programs aren’t being attended quite as well,” added Hance. “And it allows us to do some planning for the future.”

Gas leak temporarily shuts down Shaw Avenue

All lanes of Shaw between Villa and Clovis avenues were closed for a two-hour period around lunchtime on Jan. 17 after a gas line ruptured.

Clovis Police and Fire departments arrived on the scene immediately and shut down the avenue. City officials quickly spread the word using social media, asking drivers to avoid the area, and advising patrons at nearby businesses to shelter in place.

PG&E crews arrived on scene and eventually repaired the ruptured line.

San Joaquin College of Law to acquire Clovis Senior Center

The Clovis City Council voted at its Jan. 8 meeting to implement a lease-purchase agreement with San Joaquin College of Law, enabling the school to eventually move its law library into the soon-to-be-vacated Clovis Senior Center.

Under the terms of the agreement, SJCL will lease the building for $90,000 per year for 20 years, with the option to buy it for $1 at the end of that time. Clovis hopes to use that money to help finance the new Senior Center slated to be built just a few blocks north, at Veterans Parkway and Third Street.

The new Senior Center is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The agreement gives the City of Clovis 90 days after completion of the new Senior Center to vacate the old one. SJCL believes the building will not require extensive renovation, and hopes to occupy the building as early as the start of classes in August 2020.

Newman takes over as head of Clovis Chamber

Sierra Vista Mall general manager Greg Newman is the new Executive Director of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

Newman takes over for former Director Mark Blackney, who announced his resignation in August of 2017.

Former Chamber board member Gary Honeycutt served as interim Director during the transitional period.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1912 with the mission to “advocate and support a healthy business environment which improves the quality of life in Clovis.”

The Roundup will have a full story on Newman’s promotion in its next issue.

Fresno State provides update on Bulldog Stadium modernization project

Despite what university officials are saying, Fresno State’s plan to renovate Bulldog Stadium has taken a backseat.

“The Bulldog Stadium modernization project continues to be an urgent priority and has not been placed on hold. The original feasibility study/concept plan anticipated that the project would be implemented in multiple phases over several years under a ‘best case’ scenario,” Fresno State interim AD Steve Robertello said in a news release. “While work is already underway, we acknowledge that the original timeline for the total vision may have been optimistic; however, it is critically important that the Athletics Department, in partnership with the University, focus on the greatest needs and make prudent financial decisions when it comes to major investments in our athletic facilities. As such, we have shifted our priorities to complete the most critical facility improvements before adding premium seating.”

Those “critical facility improvements” include making the venue more accessible by addressing necessary ADA improvements (seating, parking, restrooms, elevators, etc.), upgrading of concession areas and restrooms, and replacement of aging utility and technological infrastructure.

“All of these changes will dramatically improve the game-day experience for Red Wave fans,” said Robertello.

For the time being, the athletic department will shift its focus on evaluating a potential expansion and renovation of the facilities within the Student Athlete Village on Bulldog Lane.

“This approach will serve all 21 of our sports teams and is fully endorsed by [football] Coach [Jeff] Tedford and our other head coaches,” explained Robertello. “We collectively believe improvements of this kind will lead to enhanced recruitment success and, ultimately, the success of our student-athletes and sports programs.”

The university will provide more information about the modernization of Bulldog Stadium in the coming months.