What’s Up, Clovis? CCC students accepted to CHSU, Uncle Buddy’s closes it doors, Clovis Storage goes solar

Uncle Buddy’s shuts down

Uncle Buddy’s Smokehouse N Grill on the edge of Old Town Clovis is now permanently closed.

The barbeque restaurant announced the news last month via Facebook.

“Unfortunately due to health reasons we have decided to close the restaurant,” reads the statement posted to Facebook. “We want to thank everyone of our loyal customers, friends, family and employees for the support through these past years.”

Uncle Buddy’s was in business for nearly three years, opening at 836 Pollasky Ave. in September of 2015.

CCC students admitted to CHSU

Clovis Community College students Yvonne Phan and Christian Xiong were recently accepted to the Doctor of Pharmacy Program at California Health Sciences University (CHSU).

Both students met the requirements and signed the newly established Reserved Seat Agreement between Clovis Community College and CHSU. The Roundup will have a story later on the details of the agreement.

Phan and Xiong will start the program this fall.

“Yvonne and Christian have worked very hard to earn this acceptance and we wish them well as they continue their studies at CHSU,” Clovis Community College said in a statement.

Clovis Storage goes solar

Clovis Storage & Executive Office Suites near Temperance and Alluvial avenues is now operating completely on solar energy.

The company moved forward with the decision to convert to solar energy this past year through Fresno-based Arise Solar in an effort to become 100 percent solar sufficient.

“We did this to reduce the cost of energy,” said manager Michael Clark. “We’ve got eight air conditioners on the roof and all the lights. On top of that, the state of California offers tax deductions for going solar.”

Clovis Storage & Executive Office Suites is a premier self-storage facility offering an array of month-to-month rentable space options such as office suites, air-conditioned storage, indoor and drive-up storage for both personal and business needs.