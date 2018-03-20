What’s Up, Clovis? SCCCD plans for Oakhurst campus, Miss Clovis is crowned, New Clovis Rodeo Grand Marshal is appointed

SCCCD moves forward with plans for new Oakhurst campus

At that same meeting in early March, the SCCCD Board approved the $1,822,500 purchase of 30 acres on the west side of Westlake Drive, north of Highway 49 in Oakhurst to be the new site of Oakhurst Community College Center.

In 2017, the District, Reedley College and Oakhurst Community College Center began a staff, faculty and community outreach effort to communicate the opportunities of a new campus through Measure C funds. The outreach efforts provided input into campus, community, and site needs, while releasing a Request for Proposals for land within the Oakhurst community.

As a result of those outreach efforts, several properties were submitted to the District for consideration. Through a site selection process workgroup, which included an environmental land consultant, bond consultant and district and campus staff, four properties were identified as the top preferred viable options. Upon further investigation and community outreach, the Oakhurst Westlake property was recommended to the Board as the District’s top choice requesting negotiation parameters at the January 2018 Board meeting.

The property, which overlooks a small pond east of Westlake Drive, includes two main adjoining parcels equaling 30.20 net acres plus a small “outlet” property donated by the seller for use by SCCCD to place campus signage.

SJCL’s 10th annual O’Neill Book Drive is another one for the books

San Joaquin College of Law Facilities Manager Rick Rodriguez found himself and his truck swarmed by 20 eager Cole Elementary students as he delivered 529 books from the annual Elizabeth O’Neill Book Drive on March 12.

“I felt like Santa Claus,” Rodriguez said. “I never saw kids fight over wanting to carry boxes.”

The students’ excitement was exceeded only by that of Cole Librarian Carrie Haines, who bought nearly 1,000 books last year, but admits she has “nothing on the bottom shelves at all” throughout the school library.

Cole Elementary will split the bounty of books with Mountain View Elementary, a fellow Title I school.

In addition to beefing up the shelves, Haines says some books will go toward a special library for kids on home hospice. She added that duplicates will be used to help build classroom libraries, and even destroyed books will be used for art projects in the Program for the Acquisition of Language and Social Skills (PALS).

Over the past decade, San Joaquin College of Law has delivered 3,923 books to Title I elementary schools in Clovis Unified through the O’Neill Book Drive.

Fresno FC announces partnership with Clovis Crossfire

Fresno Football Club recently announced a partnership with local youth soccer organization Clovis Crossfire, bringing nearly 6,000 recreation and competitive youth players into the Future Foxes ticketing program.

The partnership will serve as a building block in creating a platform for Valley youth from the beginning of their soccer journey all the way to the pro ranks.

“Clovis Crossfire is excited to partner with Fresno FC and taking soccer in our community to a new level,” said Carmen Saucedo, club president of Clovis Crossfire. “Having professional soccer in Fresno gives our players something to strive for and new dreams to achieve.”

Miss Clovis crowns winners





The Miss Clovis Scholarship Association named its Miss Clovis and Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen for 2018 during a March 11 ceremony at Notre Dame Hall.

During the presentation, Lauren Herring, 22 year-old senior at Fresno State, was was crowned Miss Clovis while Allee Her, a 16-year-old Clovis High student, earned the title of Miss Clovis Outstanding Teen.

Herring is a civil engineering major at Fresno State. Following her undergrad work, she plans to pursue a masters degree to become a water resource engineer. Her platform shines a light on women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



Her, whose career goal is to become a pediatrician, holds a 4.0 GPA while running cross country, competing in martial arts and playing classical violin.

Along with the title, each winner received a scholarship. As Miss Clovis, Herring was awarded a $2,000 scholarship sponsored by Clovis Community Foundation. Her, on the other hand, was awarded $1,100 by the Miss Clovis scholarship organization.

They will both have the opportunity to earn over $10,000 in scholarships should they win the title of Miss California and Miss California’s Outstanding Teen this June at William Saroyan Theatre in Fresno.

Hall named Grand Marshal for 104th Clovis Rodeo

Local ag industry leader Earl Hall is taking on the role as Grand Marshal for this year’s Clovis Rodeo.

Hall is known for playing a key role in the local and state economy as one of the largest agricultural employers in the state. Through his Kerman-based labor contracting company, Hall Management Corporation, he is licensed to provide farm labor in 29 counties, service to more 326,000 acres and about 30,000 employees statewide.

As a former professional rodeo competitor and past Clovis Rodeo Association board member for 10 years, Hall remains involved in the local rodeo scene by providing personal assistance in helping youth prepare for rodeo events, through both advice and sponsorship.

Hall is also a lifetime member Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) as well as part of the local chapter for Friends of Rodeo, a group that works with legislators on education of animal welfare as it relates to rodeo.