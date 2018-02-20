What’s Up, Clovis?

Community comes together for Harry Armstrong Memorial/Interchange Dedication



Friends, family members, city officials and public dignitaries came together Feb. 15 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District to celebrate the life of longtime Clovis councilmember Harry Armstrong, who passed away Jan. 18 at the age of 87.

Tom Armstrong, son of Harry, delivered a eulogy before allowing guest speakers Mark Thompson, Stan King, Mike Prandini, Mayor Bob Whalen, Congressman Jim Costa, Mike Leonardo, Dr. Tim Baker, and judges Anthony Ishii and Lawrence O’Neill to share stories about his father’s lasting impact.

Midway through the service, Clovis Rodeo Association officials unveiled a memorial highway sign that read “Harry Armstrong Memorial Interchange” which will be placed at Highway 168 and Herndon Avenue in honor of Armstrong’s efforts to get 168 built.

Arbor Day celebration set for March 10

On Feb. 5, the city council declared March 10, 2018 as Arbor Day in Clovis.

Clovis Parks Manager Eric Aller said this is the city’s ninth year participating in Arbor Day celebrations as a member of the Tree City USA program and he is proud to see that many of the first trees planted nine years ago are growing and providing shade and clean air.

“As our urban forest is taking root, we are beginning to see beautiful tree-lined streets and shaded parks and hopefully some cooler temperatures and cleaner air this summer,” Aller said.

Alta Sierra robotics students visit council

Robotics students from Alta Sierra Intermediate shared their water conservation project with city council members at a Feb. 5 meeting.

The students—Israel, Gabriel, Jaden, Caleb and Lucas—said they learned that people in the city use about 10 gallons each day, which can cost the city a lot of money that can be used for other things like roads and local law enforcement. According to staff students spoke to at the Clovis Water Treatment Plant, every minute about 43,006 gallons of water is used.

To reduce water waste, the students proposed putting a water conservation product label or logo on basic hygiene products used every day. Their prototype is a toothbrush with a logo that reads “Stop The Flow.” The students passed out toothbrushes with the logo to council members.

“They don’t use a lot of ink and it wouldn’t cost a lot to put these symbols on toothbrushes,” Israel told council members. “They are pretty basic, but the logo can be seen clearly.”

The Alta Sierra robotics teams, along with other local robotics teams, will compete in Central Valley Robotics First Lego League’s Central California Championship on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Alta Sierra Intermediate. The competition will focus on hydrodynamics using lego robots.

Let your voice be heard in latest City of Clovis survey

The City of Clovis is beginning its budget process and wants you to provide feedback through its latest survey to help city council members identify financial priorities for 2018 and beyond.

To take the survey, visit the City of Clovis website or Facebook page.

All responses must be complete by midnight on March 6.

Butterfish opens to positive reviews

Butterfish California Poke recently opened a Clovis location on Herndon and Fowler avenues in the new Buchanan Crossroads East area.

Known as the “Chipotle of sushi,” Butterfish serves chef-crafted poke bowls with your choice of rice, dressing, meat, veggies and crispy toppings.

According to its website, Butterfish sources the freshest ingredients and prepares everything in-house: “We only serve the freshest, tastiest ingredients. That’s why we chop, char, crush and cook every base, protein, sauce and topping we offer. All our sauces and specialty drinks are made from scratch because fresh food tastes best, and we only serve the best. From locally grown, organic, heirloom rice, to sustainably sourced fish, Butterfish is all about quality, relationships and the environment.”

‘A design and food festival of human proportions’ coming to Old Town Clovis

“Taking it to the Streets,” a celebration of food and urban design is coming to Old Town May 12-13.

This event builds upon the 2016 festival where 10- by 20-foot on-street parking spaces are temporarily turned into human places known as “humatats.”

This year, designers are encouraged to “pair-up” with Old Town restaurants in creating a space

that festival visitors may use for dining, chatting with friends or just hanging out.

A total of 20 parking spaces will be reserved for designers wishing to construct a “humatat”

throughout the Old Town area and are available free of charge on a first-come, first-served

basis. The event staff is also assembling a list of Old Town restaurants interested in pairing with a designer to create a “humatat.”

Applications may be obtained from Maria Spera at mspera@cityofclovis.com.

Ticket sales for “A Taste of Clovis” will support the development of the Clovis Culinary Center; a commercial kitchen available for community use.

Got a story idea for our ‘What’s Up, Clovis?’ section? Contact editor Daniel Leon at (559) 326-2040, editor@clovisroundup.com