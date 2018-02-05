What’s Up, Clovis?

Construction coming along for new Clovis hotels

As the Roundup reported in the fall, several hotels have their sights set on Clovis.

With the city becoming a tourist destination for its popular year-round community events, it’s becoming harder for visitors to find a close place to stay.

According to Andy Haussler, Director of Community and Economic Development for City of Clovis, a healthy occupancy rate for hotels in Clovis is around 60 percent. However, the current occupancy rate runs closer to 90 percent – the highest occupancy rate in the Central Valley.

To lower that number and accommodate more visitors, multiple hotels are on the way, including a three story, 114-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel at Shaw and Helm avenues between Holiday Inn Express and Hilton Garden Inn. With the shell of the building done, it will be at least another six months before it is completed, said Haussler.

Other Clovis hotels in the works include a three-story, 80-room La Quinta Inn on Clovis Avenue next to The Barnyard Shopping Center and a Home2 Suites by Hilton, one block south of Sierra Vista Mall at Clovis and Gettysburg.

Shawn Miller, the city’s Business Development Manager, told the Roundup in November of a fourth hotel planning to locate on the south side of Shaw Avenue next to Sunnyside, east of Sierra Vista Mall, and several are currently exploring sites near Clovis Community Medical Center. Hotels have also expressed interest in the vacant area south of In-N-Out Burger on Clovis Avenue.

Costco looking to relocate

Costco, the membership-only warehouse club, has plans to move up the road from its cramped Ashlan location to a new site on Shaw and Clovis avenues.

“They have a desire for a larger warehouse to serve our community,” said Haussler.

The new warehouse would be built on a vacant lot west of Sierra Vista Mall. However, before Costco can make the move, it must receive approval from the Clovis Planning Commission for tire and automotive fuel sales – a decision that will come this spring.

Costco’s current Clovis warehouse is about 96,000 square feet. The new one will see a significant expansion as it aims to increase to approximately 150,00 square feet, about the same size as the one in Fresno’s River Park area.

If the Planning Commission approves the move, Costco members will be looking at a couple years until the new one is built.

Longtime family-owned sporting goods store closing soon

following the retirement of owner Barry Bauer, Fresno’s Herb Bauer Sporting Goods is closing shop after 68 years in business, the store announced Jan. 30.

A cornerstone on Blackstone and Bullard avenues, Herb Bauer provided outdoor gear and equipment to sportsmen and women from all over the Central Valley.

To liquidate its inventory, the store is offering a retirement sale promotion of up to 30 percent off every item in the store for 90 days or until everything is gone.

Taking over the Herb Bauer space is Southern California-based Turner’s Outdoorsman, another sporting goods store, which plans hire Herb Bauer hunting and fishing employees.

Batting cages now open at Bicentennial Park

The City of Clovis Recreation Section announced last week the opening of the batting cages at Sierra Bicentennial Park.

Batting cages are open to the public daily as long as weather permits. The cost is $2 per token, and each token gets you 25 pitches.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Burnett promoted to Engineering Program Supervisor

The City of Clovis appointed Ryan Burnett as its new Engineering Program Supervisor on Feb. 2.

In his new role, Burnett will oversee grants, right-of-way, and environmental services.

Burnett, who previously served as a Management Analyst, began working with the City of Clovis as a Planning Intern in May 2003.