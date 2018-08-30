Weight Watchers announces Clovis move

The Clovis Weight Watchers store has moved from its Sunflower Marketplace location to a new space inside The Trading Post shopping center, the company announced Thursday.

Weight Watchers welcomes members and visitors to stop by the new 840 Herndon Ave. location to join its community and learn more about the new WW Freestyle program.

“WW helps inspire and guide members toward a healthier way of life, helping them find success and see improvements both on and off the scale,” said territory manager Shannon Torres. “We are excited to continue helping members of the Clovis community live their best life.”

The store will be hosting an official open house on Sept. 29 from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Since 1963, Weight Watchers has helped millions of members lose weight through its various products and services.