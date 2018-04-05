Wayne Brooks returns to announce Clovis Rodeo

Five-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Announcer of the Year Wayne Brooks will return to announce the action at the 104th Clovis Rodeo April 26-29.

A friend to the Clovis Rodeo, Brooks has helped fans be a part of the action in Clovis since 2006.

“It goes to the strength of our rodeo when we can continue to have some of the sport’s top talent be a part of every performance,” said Ron Dunbar, Clovis Rodeo Association board member. “Rodeo is a professional sport and having someone the caliber of Wayne Brooks announce the action in our arena speaks to why we are one of only seven Gold Tour Rodeos in the nation.”

Like many announcers, Brooks began his rodeo career in the arena as a contestant. While competing in the roughstock events, he gained an insight into the sport which he presents to his audience to make them a part of every performance. A PRCA member since 1994, Brooks is often selected as one of the announcers of the Wrangler National Finals Rode

To purchase tickets for the Clovis Rodeo, visit clovisrodeo.com or stop by the rodeo ticket office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.