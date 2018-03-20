The 2018 car show season is now officially underway and it looks to be another great year.

On Saturday, March 10, Johnny Mendiola and Triangle Drive In on McKinley in Fresno held their 4th Annual Valley Truck Show. Pending weather conditions of possible rain didn’t keep the faithful truck owners away. There was a nice turn out of trucks from the Fresno, Clovis and surrounding areas. As with past shows, there were also great raffle prizes to be won. If the weather kept you away from this year’s show, be sure to attend next year. You won’t be disappointed as some of the nicest trucks from the valley are shown at this event.

Award Winners:

Class A Trucks up to 1949: Paul Hinkle 1948, Thames Panel

Class B Trucks 1950-1955: Jimmy Bosquez, 1951 Dodge

Class C Trucks 1956-1960: Jim Lobach, 1956 Ford F-100

Class D Trucks 1961-1965: Robert Mirelez

Class E Trucks 1966-1970: Donny Miller

Class G Trucks 1976-1980: Bill Anderson, 1979 Chevy C-10

Class K Trucks Original: Don Wagner, Ford F-250

Class M Trucks Under Construction: Earl Royal, 1934 Chevy

Best of Show: Dennis Melkonian, 1919 C Cab

Every year in July, Clovis Park in the Park honors our motorsports community. Racers are chosen to be inducted into the Clovis Legends of Motorsports Hall of Fame. This year, we will honor legend Smokey Hanoian and living legend Clyde Prickett. This annual event is a time for motorsports icons to be recognized. Racers from all over California bring their race cars to this event to support the honorees. Last year, everyone enjoyed seeing the old Kearney Bowl race cars. This year’s event is shaping up to be even larger than last year.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 24: Clovis First Assembly of God Church Car Show

April 14: Tower Car Show

April 15: Old Town Clovis Car Show

April 21: Kingsburg Car Show

April 27-29: NSRA Bakersfield

April 28: VW Spring Fling, Madera Fairgrounds

April 28: Pan Draggers Start-n Summer Rod Run

If your club or organization is putting on a car show or motorsports event, we are always looking for interesting cars, people and events to share. You can reach Paul Hinkle at clovisparkinthepark@gmail.com, (559) 970-2274 or Eric Hinkle at ehinkle11@gmail.com. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @clovisparknpark and on Instagram @clovisparkinthepark.

For more information on upcoming events, past events and articles, go to www.clovisparkinthepark.com