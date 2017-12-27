Valley Children’s ITS Division earns national recognition

Valley Children’s Information Technology Services (ITS) division is one of five healthcare networks to be named one of the “Best Hospital IT Departments” in the country by The Healthcare Information and Management System Society (HIMSS), a cause-based, nonprofit organization focused on better health that leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes using information technology.

This is the second national IT award for Valley Children’s. In July, the hospital received its first award after being recognized as one of the “Most Wired” healthcare networks by the American Hospital Association (AHA), according to results of the 19th Annual Health Care’s Most Wired survey, which recognizes hospitals and health systems for excellence in Information Technology, based on the organization’s achievements within an analytic structure.

Valley Children’s President and CEO, Todd Suntrapak, and Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Kevin Shimamoto, recognized the efforts and dedication of the 89-member ITS department, which made these national acknowledgements possible.

“It’s been a year of well-deserved acknowledgments and I could not be more proud of Valley Children’s ITS division,” said Suntrapak. “Their dedication to excellence has given all of us the tools we need to provide the outstanding level of care to the children and families we serve. Caring for kids is a team effort and technology continues to allow us to build strong relationships with our patients, their families and their local caregivers so we can deliver on our promise to provide the highest quality of care those children deserve.”

The hospital’s ITS team was chosen for its predictive analytics, telehealth and security, among other criteria.

According to Healthcare IT News, a healthcare technology news source, the hospital is currently updating its cellular system as part of a major endeavor to ensure the entire facility is covered. And in an effort to reach an area of 30 minutes or 30 miles to examine a child, the hospital is expanding with two new medical office buildings – one in Modesto and another in Bakersfield – to provide pediatric specialties in areas not currently served.

“I told the team years ago we had the potential to be the best IT department in the nation,” said Shimamoto. “That was a goal. Fast forward, and now we are recognized as one of the best in the nation. Everything we do is to ensure our physicians, nurses and staff have the tools in place to better serve the families who trust us with the care of their kids.”