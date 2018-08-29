VA confirms Clovis expansion plans

The Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is aiming to “decompress” its Fresno campus by expanding to Clovis, officials confirmed to the Clovis Roundup last week.

The expansion effort will include a shuttle bus service and a state-of-the-art ambulatory care center to be built on what is currently an empty nine-acre lot at Herndon and Armstrong avenues in northeast Clovis.

“Once we have approval to build, we plan on first building a parking lot to accommodate patients, visitors and staff at the Fresno campus using a shuttle service,” said VA spokesman Cameron Porter. “Shortly thereafter, we plan to begin construction on a 250,000 square foot state-of-the-art VA ambulatory care center, which in-turn will help decompress the Fresno VA campus.”

The parking lot for shuttle use will be constructed within the next two fiscal years. The facility on the other hand will take anywhere between 10-20 years to complete, if approved.

Services that are being considered for relocation to the future Clovis facility include outpatient primary care, optometry, audiology and dentistry, according to Porter. The human resources department and call center will also be considered for relocation.

“VA Central California Health Care System services many veterans in the city of Clovis and nearby communities,” said Porter. “We believe this location on the corner of Herndon and Armstrong will provide an ideal location as VA CCHCS continues to grow and support our Central Valley veterans. Clovis also offers reasonable access to the main campus in Fresno where many secondary or tertiary services are offered.”

Once up and running, the facility will be part of a blooming northeast Clovis medical community that is home to the ever-growing Clovis Community Medical Center, a Valley Children’s outpatient center and California Health Sciences University’s future medical school.

“VA Central California Health Care System appreciates being a part of the entire Central Valley medical community,” said Porter. “Our affiliations with hospitals to local physicians/practices or home health agencies helps us provide healthcare for our Central Valley Veterans across the continuum. The new medical district in Clovis is exciting to hear; we hope the close proximity to our new VA ambulatory care center will foster a strong relationship as it is our desire to partner with all our community providers to ensure our veterans receive the best care.”