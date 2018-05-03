Uncle Buddy’s shuts down

Uncle Buddy’s Smokehouse N Grill on the edge of Old Town Clovis is now permanently closed.

The barbeque restaurant announced the news last month via Facebook.

“Unfortunately due to health reasons we have decided to close the restaurant,” reads the statement posted to Facebook. “We want to thank everyone of our loyal customers, friends, family and employees for the support through these past years.”

Uncle Buddy’s was in business for nearly three years, opening at 836 Pollasky Ave. in September of 2015.