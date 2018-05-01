Home Special Tabloids Trail Fest 2018
Clovis planning commissioner in the race for Superior Court judge
Clovis Planning Commissioner and attorney William “Billy” Terrence is in the hunt for a seat on the Fresno County judges bench. The longtime Clovis resident...
Kaitlyn DeMott crowned as 2018 Clovis Rodeo Queen
During intermission the opening night of the Clovis Rodeo on Thursday, Kaitlyn DeMott was crowned 2018 Miss Clovis Rodeo. Sponsored by the Clovis American Legion...
9th annual James Pickens Jr. Charity Roping draws crowd
As rodeo fans count down the hours until the 104th Clovis Rodeo, some local amateur ropers—as well as pros from across the state and...
Rock the Mall finds new home at Campus Pointe
Rock the Mall, a summer concert series, is moving to The Square at Campus Pointe near Fresno State. Hosted by Fresno’s classic rock station 95.7...