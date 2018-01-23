Traffic sign placed as cautionary measure at Shepherd/Fowler avenues

City crews placed a “No Turn On Red” traffic sign for eastbound Shepherd Avenue to southbound Fowler as a result of a traffic hazard involving a high wooden fence at a private residence.

That fence blocks the view for drivers turning south onto Fowler from Shepherd, and the southbound traffic is not visible until they are fully in the intersection.

That home is within the Fresno County jurisdiction, and the City of Clovis is working with the resident to replace the fence with a lower one so it does not block the view of drivers. Until the matter is resolved, the sign is in place to avoid a collision. While the sign is posted, under California Vehicle Code 22101(d), it is illegal to make a right turn while eastbound Shepherd traffic signal is red.

City officials say there is no time frame for the fence to be replaced at this time.