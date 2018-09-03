TRAC football roundup and Top 10 Division I rankings

WEEK 2

Clovis North 50, Sunnyside 7

Jackson Schultz rushed 12 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns as the Broncos crushed Sunnyside to open the season with a win. Luis Mora and Roman Rodriguez added touchdown runs and quarterback DJ Frampton threw touchdown passes to Trenton Holloway and Trey Patton.

Clovis 42, Stockdale 14

Clovis quarterback Isaiah Robles threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns, three to Matthew Sanchez, as the Cougars rolled Stockdale at Bakersfield. Sanchez, a senior, had five catches for 188 yards and touchdown plays of 31, 80 and 66 yards. Reef Dove and Grant Lake had the other two touchdown catches and Daniel Chavira scored on a 1-yard run as the Cougars improved to 2-0.

Central 54, Grant-Sacramento 12

Central, Cal-Hi Sports No. 13 team, exploded for 54 points against Grant-Sacramento as Trent Tompkins threw for 196 yards and five touchdowns, three to junior Jeremiah Hunter. With the 196 passing yards, Tompkins became the school’s all-time passing leader with 7,297 according to section historian Bob Barnett.

WEEK 3

Clovis East 14, Sanger 8

Clovis East continues to ride high as the Timberwolves marched into Sanger and beat the previously unbeaten Apaches to win its second straight, a week after ending a 27-game losing streak when they beat Wood of Vacaville 21-20. Down 8-6 in the fourth, Elias Mart scored on an 11-yard run and Ryan Hunt, who rushed an incredible 48 times for 277 yards, ran in the 2-point conversion. The Timberwolves defense held strong in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-1.

Buchanan 45, Edison 7

The Bears were in control early, bolting to a 28-0 lead with touchdown runs from Jaylen Cropper (70 yards), two from Kendall Milton (7 and 8 yards) and sophomore quarterback DJ Stevenson (13 yards). Milton would add a 15-yard touchdown run before halftime and Levi Willems added a 7-yard run in the third quarter in a game that had a running clock in the final quarter. Kicker Race Mahlum was perfect on extra points and added a 28-yard field goal.

Liberty-Bakersfield 47, Clovis West 14

Clovis West fell to 0-3 on the season as the Golden Eagles lost big at Liberty-Bakersfield, a game they were down 33-0 at half when they could only muster 74 yards of offense. Their only touchdowns in the fourth quarter were on passes from Dante Chachere to Chris Coleman and Cameron Shambourger. Liberty’s Sam Stewart rushed for 168 yards in the first half and a 23-yard touchdown as the Patriots improved to 2-1.

Bellarmine Prep 13, Clovis North 12

Clovis North held a 12-6 lead in the fourth quarter but Bellarmine scored on a touchdown pass late in a game played in San Jose. Roman Rodriguez scored on a 9-yard run and Drew Hirayama scored on an interception return in the third quarter but it wasn’t enough as the Broncos fell to 1-1 on the season.

Central 49, Whitney-Rocklin 7

Senior quarterback Trent Tompkins threw for five touchdowns and 382 yards as Central blasted Whitney on the road. The defending D-I Central Section champions improved to 3-0 on the season as Tompkins’ five touchdowns went to four different receivers. Tompkins added 74 yards on the ground and Milton Clements scored on a 90 kickoff return and a 35-yard touchdown pass.

CLOVIS ROUNDUP TOP 10 DIVISION I RANKINGS

Central (3-0) Buchanan (3-0) Liberty-Bakersfield (2-1) Bakersfield (2-1) Clovis (3-0) Bullard (0-2) Clovis East (2-1) Ridgeview (2-1) St. Joseph (2-1) Clovis North (1-1)