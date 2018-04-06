Things to do in Clovis this weekend

Here are a few family friendly events going on in Clovis this weekend, rain or shine:

Asian Culture Show

Date/time: Friday, April 6, 6-9 p.m.

Location: Reyburn Intermediate, 2901 DeWolf Ave.

Clovis East High presents its annual Asian Culture Show. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Dress in your best conservative semi-formal attire and bring your friends and family to enjoy the show. Food will be provided with the purchase of a ticket ($10).

More info: https://bit.ly/2IAo7jz

Big Hat Days

Date/time: Saturday, April 7 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, April 8 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Location: Old Town Clovis

Clovis Chamber of Commerce hosts its 80th annual two-day festival, which covers 15 blocks of shopping, food, and entertainment for the entire family.

More info: https://bit.ly/2GYI9ab

Kids Day Extravaganza

Date/time: Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Copper Creek Arena, 10890 N. Armstrong Ave.

Copper Creek Arena is hosting its first ever Kids Day Extravaganza that will feature fun for the entire family. Activities include horseback rides, an obstacle course, an interactive petting zoo and more. Kids Day will be followed by a free hamburger and hot dog lunch. Spots are limited to the first 100 attendees. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

More info: https://bit.ly/2IyMRZy

Got an event you would like to promote in the Clovis Roundup? Email us at info@clovisroundup.com