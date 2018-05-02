Things to do in Clovis (May 2-19)

Wooly Wednesdays

Date/time: Every Wednesday in May, 5:30 p.m.

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th. St.

Fresno’s Ideaworks shares its knowledge about fiber source and processing, and offers you the experience of spinning by using spindles and spinning wheels and other fiber prep equipment.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Jq55N5

Spring Rummage Sale

Date/time: Thursday, May 3, 8 a.m.-noon

Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center invites you to start your Spring cleaning. The sale will be held in front of the center as well as well the parking lot.

More info: https://bit.ly/2FeKYyW

Cinco De Mayo Extravaganza

Date/time: Thursday, May 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Clovis Community College, 10309 North Willow Ave.

Clovis Community College celebrates Cinco De Mayo with cultural performances by Corales de Fresno, food trucks, vendors and more.

More info: https://bit.ly/2FhgeNU

Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical

Date/time: May 3, 4 & 5, 7:30 p.m. (matinee May 5, 2 p.m.)

Location: Mercedes Edwards Theatre, 902 5th St.

The Clovis North Bronco Drama program presents its spring musical, the Broadway production of ‘Mary Poppins.’ Led by Director Joel Abels, the show will feature a flying nanny and other special effects. Tickets: $10-20.

More info/tickets: www.broncodrama.com

A Night in the Garden

Date/time: Thursday, May 3, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Willow Gardens Nursery, 10428 N. Willow

Willow Gardens Nursery invites the community to its 6th annual A Night in the Garden which will feature food trucks, local vendors, music, our home decor shop and 20 percent off all purchases.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Hrcuv1

Tolsa Wine Event

Date/time: Thursday, May 3, 5-8 p.m.

Location: The Bottleneck Bistro, 401 Clovis Ave.

The Bottleneck Bistro teams up with Tolosa Winery for a night of great wine, food and deals.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Kbsl2y

Clovis Trail Fest

Date/time: Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: along the Old Town Trial and Dry Creek Trail

Trail Fest is an annual family event sponsored by the City of Clovis which will take place along the Old Town and Dry Creek trails from 5th Street to Dry Creek Park. The event is designed to promote health, wellness, and healthy activities along Clovis trails. At this event, you will be able to bike, walk, or skate along the trail and enjoy activities, demonstrations, live music and snacks.

More info: https://bit.ly/2qWTUok

2018 Spring Wine Walk

Date/time: Saturday, May 5-8:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town Clovis

Stroll the streets of Old Town Clovis and enjoy wine and food tastings from a variety of wineries and local restaurants.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Kb8LU4

Sierra Nights Live: Nearvana

Date/time: Thursday, May 10, 6 p.m. (second and fourth Thursday, May-July)

Sierra Vista Mall kicks off its summer concert series with rock tribute band Nearvana. Sierra Nights Live is a free/all ages concert that will be held every second and fourth Thursday from May through July, at which 105.1 The Blaze will feature a distinct tribute band. Bring a blanket or chair to the mall’s Community Park and enjoy a night of dancing, food/drinks and more.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Hr9x1F

Friday Farmers Market Kick-off

Date/time: Friday, May 11, 5-9 p.m.

Location: Old Town Clovis

Visit Old Town Clovis every Friday, May through September for live music, food and the best produce the Central Valley has to offer.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/195076927969751/

Mother’s Day Rodeo

Date/time: Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Olson Arena at Bert Weldon Memorial Farm, across the street from Sierra High School (33326 Lodge Road, Tollhouse)

Sierra High School FFA is hosting its 69th annual Mother’s Day Rodeo event at the school’s Olson Arena at the Bert Weldon Memorial Farm. Enjoy a day of rodeo action including a grand entrance by the Grand Marshal, the crowning of rodeo royalty and more. Tickets ($2) can be purchased from any Sierra FFA ag student or by calling 559-392-4913.

More info: https://bit.ly/2JFDJCK

Mommy and Me

Date/time: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave.

Sierra Vista Mall invites you to treat mom to a complimentary breakfast, flowers and a day of fun. Enjoy face painting, crafts, giveaways and more.

More info: https://bit.ly/2KbiRnY

Mommy & Me Paint Party

Date/time: Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, 85 Temperance Ave.

Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center. At this event, you will paint an adorable Love Bandit painting on a 12×12 canvas. $5 of each ticket ($35) sold will be donated to the adoption center. Light snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are included.

More info: https://bit.ly/2KbS3UC

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Date/time: Saturday, May 12, 12 p.m.

Location: Bowlero, 140 Shaw Ave.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California celebrate its 31st annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

More info: https://bit.ly/2vRULLQ

Taking it to the Streets 2018

Date/time: Saturday, May 12-13

Location: Old Town Clovis

Taking it to the Streets is a food and urban design festival where 10’ x 20’ on-street parking spaces are temporarily turned into human place “humatats.” This year, the event will feature a food tasting element.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Fdv9J7

Concert: Violin of Fire

Date/time: Saturday, May 12, 1-3 p.m

Location: Centennial Plaza, 601 Bullard Ave.

Local musician and electric violinist Patrick Contreras will be performing his famous Violin on Fire show during Taking it to the Streets. The City of Clovis invites you to this free event, enjoy the show and tour urban design parklets and sample foods from local restaurants.

More info: https://bit.ly/2JoboB3

Clovis Anime-Comic Con

Date/time: Sunday, May 13, 11 a.m.

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St.

At the Clovis Anime-Comic Con child friendly event, children 12 and under enter for free.

You are encouraged to dress to impress as a Cosplay (Costume) Contest will be held. Free parking will be available and tickets are $5 if you show their flyer/ad at the door.

More info: https://bit.ly/2HrooJF

Poetry Writing Class

Date/time: Wednesday, May 16, 10 a.m.

Location: Clovis Regional Library

Learn the basics of poetry writing with Fresno’s first poet laureate James Tyner. Each class will cover a different aspect of poetry writing, from imagery to metaphor, and where to send out your writing. Space is limited and registration is required, sign up using the webform provided on the Library’s events calendar.

More info: https://bit.ly/2Kcweoe

ArtHop with SW Parra

Date/time: Thursday, May 17, 5 p.m.

Location: Clovis Regional Library

Clovis Friends of the Library hosts local artist SW Parra at its third-thursday ArtHop. Parra will be displaying original watercolors, sketches, and editorial cartoons from his successful 25-year career as editorial cartoonist of The Fresno Bee. You will have the opportunity to meet the artist, view his work and ask him about his process and experience as graphic artist, illustrator and cartoonist.

More info: https://bit.ly/2qYgNYy

Kick 2 Summer BBQ

Date/time: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Clovis Boys & Girls Club, 2833 Helm Ave.

The Clovis Police Department and the Clovis Boys & Girls Club invites you to kick off summer at a free family-friendly barbeque. Activities at this event include a showcase of reptiles, informational booths and more.

More info: https://bit.ly/2qYwkYo

A Starry Night at Camp

Date/time: Saturday, May 19, 6-9 p.m.

Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St.

Camp El-O-Win hosts a festive evening “under the stars” to benefit girls, community groups and families of Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties. A Starry Night at Camp will offer a sumptuous dinner, silent and live auctions and live entertainment. Individual tickets are $50 and a table of 8 is $360.

More info: https://bit.ly/2qY0RW7