The Local takes over REV’s space, set to open in February

A new restaurant has quickly swooped in on the former REV’s space in Old Town Clovis.

The Local, spearheaded by business partners Bryan Basinger and Jenny Fisher, will be centered around the charcuterie board trend, craft beer, wine and other goods.

“Everywhere else does it,” Fisher said of the charcuterie boards. “I feel like the Central Valley is a little bit further behind but a lot of restaurants and wineries are doing pairings – and I love how they all come out on these cute little boards. It’s trendy, so why not capture it?”

Charcuterie boards typically include a variety of meats, cheeses, crackers, and other shareables paired with an alcoholic beverage. Available in three sizes, the boards can serve from two to eight people depending on the group.

Currently in the works is a full menu that will offer “nice food at an affordable price,” hinted Basinger.

In addition, The Local will sell products from local vendors in its market area at the front of the restaurant.

While the Clovis Avenue will have more of a high-end look, Fisher said the atmosphere will be more relaxed.

“I’m shooting for a California casual, ” she said. “I want to keep it low key, but also we’re going to be doing a lot of wine tastings and dinners. We don’t want to say that we’re not a nice place that you can come and drink really good wine, but we also don’t want to say you have to be a wine connoisseur to come here. It’s about finding that happy medium, so I’m going with California casual.”