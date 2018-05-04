The Big 3: Clovis Community College student-athletes lead the way as first wave of transfers

Three Clovis Community College soccer players are paving the way as the school’s first group to earn athletic scholarships to four-year universities.

“We are witnessing history here at Clovis Community College in athletics,” said Susan Yates, CCC Director of Athletics. “For the first time – in our second year of the soccer program – we have three candidates that are signing to the four-year system on scholarship.”

The trio includes men’s soccer star Juan Gonzalez who signed with local Division II school Fresno Pacific University, and women’s soccer standouts Elisa Soderholm and Maricela Soto who inked with California Baptist University (Division I) and University of Antelope Valley (NAIA), respectively.

To celebrate the group’s accomplishments, the college threw a signing day ceremony during its Cinco de Mayo Extravaganza on Thursday with teammates, coaches, family and friends in attendance.

CCC started its soccer program two years ago in August of 2016. In that first year, the women finished second in the Central Valley Conference while the men made the playoffs. In Year 2, the women made a jump by winning 15 games and earning a playoff berth. The men’s team competed all season but fell short of making the playoffs in a competitive conference.

“This is a strong soccer program in the Valley for both the men and the women,” added Yates.