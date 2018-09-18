The Arm and Hammer of TRAC Football

The quarterback – the glory position, the most important in all of sports, but also the one with the most pressure.

The running back – the workhorse position, when carrying the ball you are the hunted, the target.

The linebacker – the grinder position, never showing fear, head on a swivel and taking on all comers.

From game to game, quarterbacks and running backs can be scrutinized after a loss or just as quickly be called the G.O.A.T. after a heroic performance. Heaven forbid a poor throw or untimely sack, a crucial fumble or tackled just short of the goal line – ugh! – the worst feeling. But when the team needs them the most and they deliver – yes! – the ultimate high, admired by their peers and praised by your coaches.

Linebackers have to be fast enough to cover a running back out of the backfield, tough enough to stick their helmet into a ball carrier, and technically sound to shed a pulling lineman. Miss an assignment and they’re in the doghouse but make a big play and respect is earned.

The Tri-River Athletic Conference certainly trots out quality players at those positions, just look below and see for yourself. And think about those great players that came before them: Clovis West boasts Adrian Martinez at Nebraska, Caleb Kelly at Oklahoma and D.J. Schramm at Boise State. Clovis High has Josh Hokit and Clovis North has George Helmuth at Fresno State and Bolu Olorunfunmi from Clovis North at UCLA. And who knows, maybe we’ll be watching one of the players below on TV, playing in front of a 100,000 people. But for now they are tearing it up under the Friday night lights.