Texas bull rider Bryan Titman takes home grand prize to open Clovis Rodeo

Over 40 of the best bull riders in the county brought their talents to Clovis Thursday night to compete for the grand prize of $12,500 at the 104th Clovis Rodeo.

The pros, competing as part of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Touring Pro Division, battled it out before Texas native Bryan Titman took home the money for his 88.5-point ride in the short-go that took him to the top of the leaderboard.

Titman accomplished this feat while riding Julio Moreno’s bull Hell Pony, known as one of the sport’s rankest bulls.

Thought the evening, fans were entertained by PBR rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen who celebrated more than 20 years in the Clovis Rodeo arena. When Rasmussen started his career in 1998, Clovis was one of his first rodeos.

After the PBR action, the crowd stayed in the arena after to rock with Chris Janson in concert.

But wait, there’s more. Thursday was just the start to a rodeo weekend that includes three more days of action, a parade, a dance, Gold Card Team Roping, special kids rodeo and more.

The 104th Clovis Rodeo continues Friday night with the beginning of three days of PRCA Tour Rodeo action starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by rising country star Cam in concert.

Two more days of PRCA Rodeo action will follow along with the popular Clovis Rodeo parade on Saturday, April 28 and the Gold Card Team Roping event at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. Fans will see more champion cowboys, funnyman JJ Harrison and be entertained by award winning trick roper Tomas Garcilazo. Performances on Saturday and Sunday begin at 2 p.m.