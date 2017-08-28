Summer Craft Beer Crawl Returns

The streets of Old Town welcomed craft beer aficionados on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27. Ready to put their commemorative tasting glasses to use and to get a respite from the warm temperatures, visitors made their way to the locations of local merchants and breweries. The summer Craft Beer Crawl for 2017 was underway.

Anchoring the event were Centennial Plaza and Illuminate Hair Salon. As they went from store to store, guests enjoyed the live music of Brian Smart and Country Outlaws. LoCAvoria559, Yosemite Concessions and local restaurants were open for a quick bite or leisurely meal.

Presented by the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) and sponsored by Goode Ol’ Days Antiques, Clawson Motorsports and Hedrick’s Chevrolet, the Craft Beer Crawl is an opportunity to taste exciting brews from all over the state and get to know the brewmasters who make them. The event is unusual as none of the brews are donated, but brought by the breweries and served by the brewery owners or brew masters. Tasters are able to get first hand information right from the production source.

“We always get a big turnout in Clovis,” said Ryan Methmann of Fresno’s San Joaquin Worthogs Homebrewers. “It’s always a good time. We have about 80 members and many have won awards in the state and national homebrew competitions. Some are even starting their own breweries.

“Ciders are very popular now; like home brews they only take two weeks until they’re ready.”

The San Joaquin Worthogs hosted homebrewers in the shaded yard at Illuminate Hair Salon.

“There’re a lot of good-tasting brews right here,” said one visitor. “I’m spoiled now and won’t want the stuff anymore that you buy in the store.”

Craft beer is made with healthy ingredients like fiber, antioxidants and vitamin B. Nutrients can lower the risk and the severity of rheumatoid arthritis, help lower cholesterol by raising high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and increase bone mineral density levels. Brewers put a lot of care and special ingredients into their products. It’s a science where taste makes the difference.

Because of the higher alcohol content of craft beer – usually 5-10 percent and up to 20 or 40 percent compared to mass produced beer content, there is less calories and less bloating.

Some of the other breweries guests enjoyed were 411 Broadway Ales & Spirits from Fresno, Bird Street Brewing from Lemoore and Temblor Brewing from Bakersfield. Returning breweries were Three Monkeys, Tioga-Sequoia, Riley’s Brewing Co., Zack’s Brewing, Tactical Ops, Zone 9 (formerly Two Dudes), Mad Duck Brewing, and Full Circle Brewing.

Tickets for the Beer Crawl cost $35 in advance, $45 on Sunday. A ticket included a wristband, program and map of all participating restaurants and merchants where tastings were being held and a commemorative beer glass.

Proceeds go to the cancer support group, Pink Heals, known for their pink fire truck and police car and the financial and emotional support they provide cancer patients and their families.