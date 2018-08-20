It is always interesting to venture outside your local area to participate in car shows, entering those that you have never been a part of. On Saturday, Aug. 4, I ventured up Highway 99 to Lodi for the American Steel Car Club’s 23rd Annual “Stuck in Lodi” Classic Car Show. It has been on my bucket list of car shows to go to. I’d like to share with you my findings.

The streets of downtown Lodi are blocked off and filled with incredible hot rods and classic cars. The streets are also lined with huge mature trees that sit among the many old buildings of downtown. Anywhere you choose to park and put out your lawn chairs is in an excellent spot. I arrived at 7 a.m. and had no problem finding a great place to park. Throughout the day you could hear the sounds from the 60s playing over the sound system. The spectators really seemed to enjoy looking at all the cars, and of course, the car owners always have stories to share.

When you pick up your registration packet, you are greeted by cheerful members of the American Steel Car Club. They made you feel that they appreciate you being in their show. They also had great recommendations for places to eat breakfast and lunch. Downtown Lodi has a wide selection of restaurants, breweries and many unique shops. During the event, raffle tickets were sold and tickets drawn for some great prizes. There was a 50/50 drawing and the winning ticket holder walked away with $740. Proceeds from the car show go to local charities that are invited to the Annual Car Club Christmas Dinner, and they are presented with checks.

This show is usually held on the first weekend of August. Be sure to put this on your calendar for next year. You won’t be disappointed. Over 80 sponsor awards were given to participants.

AWARD WINNERS:

Best of Show: Karrie Nunn Jardia, 1955 Oldsmobile 88

Best Chevy: Chris & Erma Morris, 1953 Chevy Pickup

Best Ford: Don Roberts, 1956 Ford F-100

Best Mopar: Gabriel Martinez, 1950 Desoto Deluxe

Best Muscle Car: Don Richter, 1964 Ford Fairlane

Best Engine: Rick Kubler, 1939 Ford

Best Custom: Joe & Dorothy Gonzales, 1942 Lincoln Continental

Best Original: Nick Arata, 1970 Plymouth Duster 340

Best 4 Door: Dave Bold, 1938 Cadillac 6119

Best Truck: Arlind Fontes, 1948 Chevy Pickup

Best Paint: Curtis & Bonna Conner, 1934 Ford Tudor

Best Graphics: Gary Helwig, 1965 Plymouth Belvedere

Best Rat Rod: Scott Glanville, 1927 Hudson Essex

Best Interior: Ryan Sypnieski, 1959 Chevy Stepside Pickup

Best Wheels: Gary Case, 1959 Chevy Pickup

Bug Award: Cliff Heitman, 1928 Ford Pickup

Mayor’s Choice: Joe & Laura Lopez, 1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

Police Chief’s Award: Juan Aguirre, 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner

Club Participation Award: Motherlode Cruisers

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 24-26: Goodguys West Coast Nationals, Pleasanton

Aug. 25: Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show, Solvang

Sept. 2: Pinedorado Car Show, Cambria

Sept. 15: Clovis Park in the Park

Sept. 15: Fresno Moose Lodge Car Show

Sept. 23: OLPH 8th Annual Car Show

Sept. 29: Remember When Fly-In & Car Show, Chandler Airport

