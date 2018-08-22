Steven’s Bicycles named one of America’s Best Bike Shops

Steven’s Bicycles, known as the “Valley’s cycling source since 1955,” has been named one of the country’s best bike shops by the National Bicycle Dealers Association for the sixth year in a row. Only a select few of the nearly 4,000 shops nationwide are chosen for this honor.

To receive the award, shops are required to submit a comprehensive application, plus allow secret shoppers to evaluate each store in person. The questionnaire covers everything from staff knowledge and customer service to shop involvement in the local community, and more.

“Our staff in both stores is amazing, and we’re very proud of them,” said Brent Kutzbach, owner of Steven’s Bicycles. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

The bike shop has been a local, family run business since 1955, and it now has two locations in Clovis and Fresno. Kutzbach and his wife have owned Steven’s Bicycles since 1990 and their son, Blake, now manages their northwest Fresno store. Originally located at Palm and Shields, the Kutzbachs opened their popular Clovis shop at Willow and Nees in 2007. They recently relocated the Fresno store to Figarden and Brawley to better serve the whole valley.

Steven’s started out as a toy store in the 50s and eventually became a full time bike shop with bikes and accessories for the whole family as well as the avid cycling enthusiast.

“We like the America’s Best Bike Shop program because it helps us keep Steven’s Bicycles running at its best,” said Kutzbach. “The most important thing to us has always been great customer service. Even with all the changes happening lately, that part will never change.”