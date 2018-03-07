State Center Community College District Board approves move to downtown Fresno

State Center Community College District is making moves.

At its Tuesday meeting, the SCCCD Board of Trustees approved the $10,685,000 purchase of the former Guarantee Savings building, a 12-story, 82,000 square-foot office building located at 1177 Fulton Street in downtown Fresno.

Pending a successful escrow, the historic building serve as SCCCD’s new headquarters. Currently, the District Office is housed in two locations – adjacent to the Fresno City College campus (1525 E. Weldon Ave.), and on the Clovis Community College Herndon campus (390 W. Fir Ave).

Included in the purchase is a 642-stall parking structure adjacent to the building. Relocating the District Office into one location will allow the Fresno City campus to expand for parking and its new science facility, which are projects funded though Measure C. This relocation will expand the number of stalls on campus while reducing the number of needed stalls that are currently being utilized by district office employees. In addition, it will also allow more classes to be held at the Herndon campus and free up parking for students.

SCCCD will hold a press conference at the new building Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on its commitment to the revitalization of downtown Fresno as well as a timeline for the move. Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, SCCCD Chancellor Paul Parnell, SCCCD Board Vice President Debbie Ikeda and Trustee Miguel Arias will be in attendance to deliver statements.