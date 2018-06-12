Squaw Valley Car Show

On May 5, the Mountain Valley Community Church in Squaw Valley held its annual Car Show & Shine. This show is heavily supported by valley residents and the Squaw Valley community. The show included cars, trucks and motorcycles. There were also 4x4s and off-highway vehicles on display. It was fun to watch the 4×4 on the articulation ramps, it was interesting to see just how far they could flex before breaking traction.

There were different activities taking place throughout the day. A bounce house was set up for the kids to enjoy, oldies music was being played, there was a line dance performance, a silent auction and a raffle. The raffle is the highlight of the day, many local businesses and residents donate the gifts. There are so many items donated that it takes over an hour to complete the auction and raffle. The gifts range from handmade items to gift cards, tools, cash, etc. This year the grand prize raffle ticket holder won a gas grill.

There was a great selection of food served by the youth at the Connection Café. You had a choice of hot dogs, pulled pork and tri tip sandwiches. For the sweet tooth you could buy cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn.

This was one of the best car events ever for the church. They raised over $7,400 that will be used to send kids to a bible summer camp in July. Some of the kids would not have the opportunity to go if it wasn’t for the car show. This is an event that wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the help from the community, its sponsors and everyone that brings out their entries to the show.

Tyler & Sheri Thomas, MVCC Car Show & Shine Coordinators, can’t wait until next year’s show to see everyone again.

