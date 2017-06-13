How social (media savvy) are you?

By Leticia Madrigal | Social Media Specialist

@lettycandoit

Previously we discussed the details of analytics for Facebook using the insights feature.

Though some features might be similar to those found in Twitter analytics, they are not exactly the same.

Twitter analqytics can be found by clicking the round shaped profile picture next to the “tweet” button.

There you will be able to find multiple summaries categorized by month.

Each month is summarized by: top tweet, top mention, top category and top media tweet. Along with this, you will find monthly information such as: total tweets, tweet impressions (the number of times users saw a tweet on Twitter), profile visits, new follower count and mentions (the number of times your page was mentioned by a user).

More advanced and detailed analytics can be found under the “tweets” tab on the top left corner of the analytics page. There, each user is allowed to select which data to view. Twitter offers backtracked data of up to six months.

Features offered in this detailed section of Twitter analytics include: impressions, engagements, engagement rate, link clicks, retweets, likes and replies.

As previously mentioned, impressions is the number of times a tweet is seen on twitter.

Engagement is the number of times a user has interacted with a tweet. This includes anything that has to do with the tweet: hashtags, links, avatar (profile photo), username, tweet expansion, retweets, replies follows and likes.

Engagement rate is defined as the number of engagement divided but the total number of impressions.

Like clicks is the number of times that users click on a link.

Retweets are the amount of times a user shares a post to their own followers.

Likes include number of times a user likes a tweet on twitter. In previous times these appeared to be a useless feature, but with algorithms changing, Twitter will now display some of users liked tweets in their followers feed, giving more exposure to each and one of your tweets.

Finally, replies include the number of times a user posts something in response to a tweet.

Twitter provides all this information to business pages for free. Therefore, it is the best way to obtain and analyze data of each post in order to analyze what works best for your business.

Cut out those posts that are not bringing your business the results that you want and do more of what has created the engagement rate that you are looking for.