SJCL grad Amy Guerra appointed to Fresno County Superior Court

Amy Guerra is moving up the ladder in her respective profession as the 2007 San Joaquin College of Law graduate was recently appointed to the Fresno County Superior Court by Governor Jerry Brown.

She becomes the 21st SJCL alumni Superior Court judge, and the 50th bench officer the school has produced.

Guerra says she is “excited and honored to be serving on the same bench” as other judges she has looked up to and respected over the years.

The SJCL grad has spent the last 11 years at local law firm Richard Ciummo and Associates, serving as Chief Defense Attorney for the past four of those years.

She also previously served on Fresno Mayor Lee Brand’s Citizens’ Public Safety Advisory Board.

Guerra earned a bachelor’s degree from Fresno State in cultural anthropology prior to continuing her education at San Joaquin College of Law.