‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing at-risk 87-year-old Clovis man

Gerald Haney, 87, who is described to be at risk, has been missing from his Clovis home near Armstrong and Bullard avenues since Tuesday morning.

Haney was last seen at 4:45 a.m. driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate number 5WGB569.

Officials say he could possibly be heading to Los Angeles or San Bernardino areas.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, a Silver Alert was issued for Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, and Los Angeles counties.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Haney are asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-280.