Sierra Vista Mall welcoming new businesses

Sierra Vista Mall is welcoming a pair of new businesses.

Japanese restaurant Sakura Chaya and Teazer World Tea Market are both set to open shop on the east end near the community park area.

The pair will bring their own flavor to a section of the mall that already features a wide selection of food and beverage options.

Sakura Chaya is known for teppanyaki and sushi while Teazer has developed a following for its signature teas.

Construction is underway at both spaces, however, there is no grand opening date for either business as of yet.