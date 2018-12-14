Sierra Vista Mall boasts small business, huge events this holiday

From pet photos to storytime with Santa, Sierra Vista Mall doesn’t disappoint during the holidays.

“For us it’s huge to get involved in the local community,” said Natalie Khan, marketing director for Sierra Vista Mall. “All of us [in the mall] live and work here in Clovis, and it’s great to get the community together to enjoy great events.”

Daniel Campbell, owner of Grandpa’s Popcorn and Sweets, had the opportunity to set up shop inside the mall for the holiday season, and said the response has been phenomenal.

“We live here in Clovis, our kids got to Clovis schools, so we are familiar with the community,” he said.

For now, Campbell has a processing and retail location only in Fresno – but he is looking forward to negotiations to stay at the mall.

“We didn’t know how many of our customers travelled from Clovis to Fresno just for our product,” he said. “And these holiday events are certainly helping business.”

Though Sierra Vista Mall is known as a retail center, it doubles as a good event venue because it provides a safe, family-friendly environment.

Plus, besides Old Town events, “Clovis doesn’t have too many venues where [residents] can come out to enjoy them,” said Khan.

This year’s Jingle Jam in the Park is a perfect example as it brought a few thousand people into the shopping center, according to Khan.

George Gonzales, owner of A to Z Cards & Collectibles and A to Z Toys, has been at Sierra Vista Mall for over eight years now and said the events throughout the year are very helpful.

“They may not spend that minute, but they know we are here,” Gonzales said. “The mall does a great job getting people in here. It’s a joint effort to build traffic, but it’s also a very loyal community. We build loyalty with these events, and in turn, the customers are loyal to local and small businesses.”

Khan ultimately credits the community for helping Sierra Vista Mall thrive.

“We couldn’t do it without our partners and sponsors,” Khan said. “Clovis Police Department, the Lions Club, both Kiwanis Clubs, and so many more. We are so grateful for all of the support.”

Upcoming Sierra Vista Mall events for the last half of December

Storytime with Santa: Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Enjoy hot cocoa and crafts while Santa reads his holiday favorites at Santa’s Village located in the mall’s Center Court.

Pet Photos with Santa: Sunday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Bring your pets to have their photo taken with Santa. Owners are also welcome to have their photo taken at Santa’s Village.

Photos with Santa: Visitors can stop by Santa’s Village to take a photo with Saint Nick himself, Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Christmas Eve.

Last Stop Shop: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to noon

Stop by and take advantage of last minute deals for the perfect gift.