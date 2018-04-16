Sierra Nights Live kicks off May 10

The hottest tribute bands will return to Sierra Vista Mall this summer for “Sierra Nights Live,” a free concert series for all ages.

It all kicks off May 10 as local radio station 105.1 The Blaze brings in Nearvana, a Nirvana tribute band based out of Los Angeles, with five more shows to follow.

Held annually from May to July, Sierra Nights Live invites the community to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy live music at Sierra Vista Mall’s Community Park the second and fourth Thursday of every month from 6-9 p.m.

Food and drink options are also available on site with vendors posted and nearby restaurants staying open. There will also be a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden for the 21 and up.

This marks the 10th year that Sierra Vista Mall has provided free summer concerts.

Sierra Nights Live schedule:

May 10: Nearvana (Nirvana Tribute)

May 24: Daves Not Here (Foo Fighters Tribute)

June 14: Green Today (Green Day Tribute)

June 28: Jaded (The Best Rock of All Time)

July 12: Flannel (Grunge Tribute)

July 26: Fuse Box (AC/DC Tribute)