Sierra National Forest issues Railroad Fire update

The Railroad Fire along Highway 41 between the communities of Sugar Pine and Fish lake that has burned 1,901 acres and destroyed seven structures as of Thursday is still under investigation.

The wildfire started Wednesday and was active yesterday, growing primarily toward the north and east. Firefighters continue to build direct and indirect line to protect the community of Fish Camp, Sugar Pine, and the Yosemite Mountain Ranch. Dry conditions and tree mortality are contributing to fast growth of the fire. A mandatory evacuation has been issued by the Sheriff’s Office to the communities of Fish Camp and Sugar Pine. A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Community Center in Oakhurst. So far there have been no injuries.

Highway 41 has a hard closure north of Cedar Valley Drive to the South Entrance to Yosemite National Park, and Highway 41 south from Wawona to the South Entrance of Yosemite. Yosemite visitors should use Highway 49 to Highway 140 or 120 for entrance to the National Park. The Summerdale and Big Sandy Campgrounds on the Sierra National Forest are also closed.

Resources assigned to the fire include seven crews, four helicopters, 21 engines, six dozers and seven water tenders.

The South Central Sierra Interagency Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire at Aug. 30.

There will be a community meeting today at the Community Center in Oakhurst at 7 p.m. to address the fire.