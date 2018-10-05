Shaver Lake Fishing Report

With the onset of fall, Shaver Lake continues its legacy by kicking out plenty of rainbows and some next-year kokanee that are now about 12 to 13 inches. We are finding that most trollers are picking up ample trout near the inlets in coves and bays. The Tunnel Creek area has been the hottest yet. Every time we passed by the tunnel’s buoys, we would pick up one to three rainbow.

Then in the Stevenson Bay, a great mid-day bite happens when the wind comes up causing ripples on the lakes surface. Anywhere from the surface to 26 feet down have done the job for us. Boy Scout Cove provided Shaver resident Dave Coliver with a couple limits one day this week. Coliver noted that trolling near the extreme east inlet was the spot to be. The water depth is 35 to 40 feet in that area so be careful. Coliver was using a Trout Buster tipped with crawler behind a Mountain Flasher at 20 feet down.

Camp Edison hosts Wally and Sharon McElhinny, of Tollhouse, are regulars on the lake. They do very well. Last week was no exception when they picked up two limits of kokanee using an Apex behind a weighted Mountain Flasher at 20 feet deep. The day after, camp host Craig Davidson hammered a couple limits keeping a limit for dinner. Davidson is one of the better fishermen on the lake. Several times a week you can find him trolling the lake and 90 percent of the time he gets his limit. Davidson also connects with several trophy-sized trout during the year and bagged another this week. So, get your boat and get out there for the end of the year special, mixed fish limits.

We always talk about introducing the kids to fishing and camping. My hat goes off to Jimmy and Julie Brager, of Fresno. The Bragers annually do a fall hike to the back country for some fishing. This time they included their 9-year-old son, Wyatt, on their weekend hike to Island Lake just above the Dinky Lakes at 9,500 feet. Wyatt, fishing the lake for his first time, caught a beautiful golden trout and entered the ranks as a backwoods fisherman. Congratulations Wyatt! And a big congratulations to his parents who enjoy the outdoors and introduced him to the beginning of his long experience of backwoods fishing. Wyatt will be fishing with me this spring.

My forecast: Shaver Lake will continue to produce ample rainbow trout and a few trophy-sized trout into December, weather permitting. The second year and soon-to-be senior kokanee residents are out there. They have not spawned. Next year is their spawning time. But, be careful as there are some small guys amongst them. Release all small fish for next year.

I took my boat off the lake this past week and according to Shaver Lake Sports, my reservation station, I have had calls to fish every day. Just a lot going on now and I had to pack up for the winter. On my last day, I took my wife, Diane out for 45 minutes and she bagged five kokes releasing all. Very proud of her I was.

Text at 559-281-6948 any time or email me at dickchip@netptc.net. The next issue of the great Roundup will be my last until April when I resume my charter fishing for the 13th year. By the way, my good friend and fellow guide Roger George is kicking out great strippers at San Luis Reservoir. Give Roger a call and book a date with him. Shaver Lake Sports has Christmas gift cards for fishing with me available at their store. Just call Debby or Heather at 559-841-2740 for a card to be sent to a loved one or friend.