Senior lifestyle community celebrates completion with symbolic flag raising dedication

The Vineyards at the California Armenian Home hosted a symbolic flag raising dedication Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of its $42 million senior lifestyle community located at Temperance and Kings Canyon.

“We are here today to enjoy this wonderful community and its roots built in patriotism to our nation and state, as well as respect for the Armenian community who build this legacy of care,” said Margaret Tejerian, board member of the California Armenian Home. “The Vineyards welcomes all nationalities and looks forward to the richness that our diverse community will bring to Fresno County.”

In a moving ceremony, the United States, California and Armenian flags were presented by residents of the senior lifestyle community to the Sanger High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) who raised each flag while the national, state and Armenian anthems were performed by the Sounds of Freedom band.

“The flags now on display represent the many cultures that make up our new senior lifestyle community, and the respect we feel for the older generation,” said George Juarez, executive director for the California Armenian Home.

This patriotic gesture was made possible thanks to the generous donation of three stately flag poles by the Mimi Koligian Family in honor of their love and respect for the senior generation.

“We are honored to be here today to celebrate this dedication,” said Keith Koligian on behalf of the Koligian family. “[Our family] shaped our lives, they came from a country to the United States for freedom, they came here with nothing and today we reap the harvests of what they did – their hard work and dedication to this country.”

The dedication was followed by ribbon cuttings led by the Fresno and Clovis Chamber of Commerce, a breakfast reception and tours of the senior lifestyle community.

The Vineyards is the Central Valley’s largest privately funded senior lifestyle community and includes private pay, month-to-month rentals for 72 resort-style independent living villas and apartments, 50 assisted living and 36 memory care apartments, plus a host of hospitality amenities such as a theatre, beauty salon and more, plus multiple dining establishments, recreation, fitness and daily needs services.

The California Armenian Home is a nonprofit corporation established in 1952 by the local Armenian community, which generously donated 40-acres of land in Fresno, the building and the funds to furnish a continuing care retirement community.