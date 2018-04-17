Send Silence Packing exhibit visits Clovis Community College, honors former student

Send Silence Packing, a national traveling backpack exhibit that raises awareness about suicide prevention and mental health resources, stopped by Clovis Community College Tuesday afternoon.

The campaign is centered around a display of over 1,000 backpacks that represents the number of college students lost to suicide each year.

During the exhibit, a backpack was dedicated in honor of Audrey Heyne, a former student who committed suicide in 2016, with her parents, sister and best friend in attendance for the special dedication.

“I am deeply honored that you have decided to include Audrey in this exhibit,” said Audrey’s mother, Cecilia as she addressed those in attendance. “She truly was a wonderful person and we cherished her. Thank you for not forgetting. If one person can be saved by this exhibit, then her being a part of this is significant. On behalf of my family, we truly are grateful for this and to Clovis Community [College] for helping make her last year a wonderful one.”

Since Heyne’s passing, the college and its Active Minds Club have continued to work hard to bring awareness to mental health awareness and suicide prevention. A memorial scholarship, The Audrey Heyne Memorial Scholarship, has been created and will be awarded in September.

“It was actually my first week on the job here when that happened,” Kira Tippins, the college’s Dean of Students, said of Heyne’s suicide. “That really shook us because you always hear about it but it’s never in your own home necessarily. Being the one to communicate to the faculty that their student wouldn’t be returning and setting up grief counseling for the other students was hard. I did attend the funeral on behalf of the college and it just shook us because it was one of our own. So, we really try to do our due diligence when it comes to proactive measures around mental health.”

The 1,000-plus backpacks displayed in high-traffic area of campus, gave a visual representation of the scope of the problem and the number of victims. Each backpack included a note with a biography and picture of suicide victims.

On hand for the event was the college’s Active Minds Clubs with a booth set up to share the various suicide prevention resources available to students, adults, and veterans.

In addition, Clovis Community College has a psychologist on campus to provide resources to those battling mental health illness.

For anyone thinking about suicide or worried about a friend in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text COURAGE to the Crisis Text Line (741-741). For resources on how to “Be a Friend” to someone who is struggling with a mental health issue, visit www.activeminds.org/beafriend.