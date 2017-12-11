Self-taught local singer-songwriter Jason Cade performs in Old Town Clovis

Local country artist Jason Cade performed under the stars to Clovis locals on a chilly but beautiful evening Dec. 1 at the patio of On The Edge Coffee House in Old Town Clovis.

Old Town is known for its great night-life and dining options and this performance was no exception. Cade performed a two-and-a-half-hour set of both country covers and original songs. Though it was one of the first cold nights of the season, families, couples and crowds of friends filled the outdoor sitting area for the entirety of Cade’s performance. Many of which took advantage of the firepits, heaters and coffee – offered by the coffee house – to stay warm.

Cade was born and raised in the central coast but thanks to the light and friendly environment that locals are proud to offer, he has chosen to spend the last two decades in Clovis.

“I do go home occasionally and I still perform out in the central coast but I love it [here], especially the Clovis area,” Cade said. “It reminds me more of home, the people are more personal here; specifically Old Town.”

Cade is a self-taught artist who began learning how to play the guitar at the age of 16. He grew an interest for playing music after picking up his step-mom’s guitar, that previously belonged to her ex-husband, a music instructor, and had been sitting in a closet for many years.

Being a self-taught guitarist before the age of YouTube might seem impossible to many of the current generations. But Cade is the definition of self-taught. Online tutorials were nowhere in his perspective but his musical interest was larger than that.

“I was totally self taught, [I learned] between reading books, hearing radio songs and on cassette tape by just trying to mimic and playback the songs and with that I would just learn the songs by ear,” Cade said.

Cade is very humble when speaking of his vocal and musical abilities. But his talents are evident in his performance. He has a voice that is literal music to one’s ears; orotund yet inviting and remarkably modulated.

His performance included covers of popular love songs such as “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” by Elvis Presley and “Sangria” by Blake Shelton, which drove couples to dance along.

Cade also played many original songs and even took a few song request from the guests, which included family members and local fans. He even gave context of his song “Sun on My Back” – which he wrote one morning in a cabin while on vacation with friends – prior to performing it.

“It was 9 a.m. – we were sipping on whiskey and the sun was on my back – and that was the first line that came out, ‘the sun on my back sipping on whiskey,’” Cade said.

Throughout the night, Cade continued to take song request and engage with his family and friends in the audience. The entirety of his performance was homey and heartfelt – the exact style of entertainment that Clovis locals look for on a Friday night.

Cade truly enjoys performing for local and intimate venues around the Central Valley and state. He was the featured performer at Clovis Veterans Memorial District’s Veterans Day celebration.

In 2015, Cade tried out for “The Voice,” an American reality television singing competition which broadcasts on NBC, and made it through the first two stages. Though his experience was distinct, he says doesn’t plan on trying out again, instead he plans on focusing on local, more intimate performances for his artist career.

“It was a very unique experience, but I’m good with performing locally for my fans here.” Cade said. “And we’re also working on some stuff in Nashville.”

Cade made top 100 out of 1800 entrants in the Nash Next, a competition ran by a major recording label in Nashville, with his single “Everywhere I Go.”

“I didn’t make it this year, they were looking for something a little different but it did open up a lot of opportunities for me.”

Cade is currently in the talks to perform at the 93.7 KISS Country’s Five Dollar Summer Concert Series in 2018, which is held at Woodward Park in Fresno.