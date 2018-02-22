The search is on for the next California Dairy Princesses

The 2017-2018 California Dairy Princess Court from left to right: Gina Amaro, District 4 Dairy Princess; Sarah Weststeyn, District 5 Dairy Princess; Jolene Simas, District 7 First Alternate; Tristan Rowell, District 7 Dairy Princess; Shania DeJarnett, District 6 Second Alternate; Makayla Toste, District 6 Dairy Princess; Lauren Alvares, District 6 First Alternate; Beth Noel, District 1 Second Alternate; Haley Benbow, District 1 Dairy Princess; Carli Sioux Roberts, District 1 First Alternate; Melanie Hanlon, District 1 Dairy Princess; Elizabeth Pacheco, District 3 First Alternate; Hayley Fernandes, District 9 Dairy Princess; Abbigail Prins, District 9 First Alternate Dairy Princess; and Jennifer Garcia, Distrit 8 Dairy Princess. Not pictured is Kendal Middlebrook, District 3 Second Alternate. (Stephanie Baker Photography)

The California Milk Advisory Board is searching for its next princess to represent District 8 as part of its Dairy Princess program designed to provide young females an opportunity to serve as ambassadors for the dairy industry.

Over the years, the program has built a favorable public image for milk and dairy products through Dairy Princess appearances at industry and agricultural functions, school groups and with the media.

The newly selected dairy princess and alternates will participate in a mandatory training and orientation week held in early July to equip them with valuable skills and tools for use throughout the year-long reign.

Local district contests are held from April through June. Each district has slightly different requirements, but contestants cannot be older than 21-years-old by contest date. The deadline to apply for the District 8 contest of Fresno and Madera counties is Thursday, March 8.

More detailed information on requirements and contest dates can be found on the application form.

