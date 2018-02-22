The search is on for the next California Dairy Princesses

The California Milk Advisory Board is searching for its next princess to represent District 8 as part of its Dairy Princess program designed to provide young females an opportunity to serve as ambassadors for the dairy industry.

Over the years, the program has built a favorable public image for milk and dairy products through Dairy Princess appearances at industry and agricultural functions, school groups and with the media.

The newly selected dairy princess and alternates will participate in a mandatory training and orientation week held in early July to equip them with valuable skills and tools for use throughout the year-long reign.

Local district contests are held from April through June. Each district has slightly different requirements, but contestants cannot be older than 21-years-old by contest date. The deadline to apply for the District 8 contest of Fresno and Madera counties is Thursday, March 8.

More detailed information on requirements and contest dates can be found on the application form.