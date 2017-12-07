Santa arrives in Clovis, lights City Hall Christmas tree

The City of Clovis hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 4.

The event began with entertainment by Clark Intermediate School and Clovis High School choirs singing Christmas carols.

Leading up to the lighting of the tree, Clovis Mayor Bob Whalen urged the community to sing along to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” with Clovis High in hopes that Santa Claus would make an appearance.

“A little bit louder … I think it’s working,” said Whalen.

Crowds began to sing and shuffled their eyes in search of Santa Claus. Upon almost a minute of singing, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and a few of his helpers appeared in sight from 5th Street in a trolley. Children and their parents rushed to welcome them, and after a few minutes the Christmas celebrities made their way to the stage for the lighting of the tree.

Upon arrival, Whalen invited Santa, the night’s special guest, to be the one to turn the light switch on. With a countdown, Santa was honored to switch the lights of the Clovis Christmas Tree.

The ceremony ended with an invitation to the public to take photos with Santa.