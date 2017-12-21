San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation opens Clovis Outpatient Center

San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation celebrated the grand opening of its Clovis Outpatient Center during a Dec. 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house with over 50 staff, patients and members of the public in attendance.

Located at 1420 Shaw Ave. next door to Bright Now! Dental, the long awaited Clovis facility was eagerly anticipated by local residents. The move to the present location started this summer, and San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital CEO, Mary Jo Jacobson, thought the fall seemed like a good time to celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

SJVR previously had a Clovis outpatient location on the north side of Shaw. When it closed over a year ago, patients needed to travel to the Fresno facility for treatment.

“Clovis wanted us back,” said Kevin O’Sullivan, Director of Clinical Services at San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital. “There were hurdles and pieces of red tape to go through but we got it done. This is a good area for us. It’s close to several senior facilities and we accept most insurance plans. We’ve got a good team here.”

The outpatient center takes pride in one-on-one physical therapy offered to patients. An individualized program is developed, with the patient’s input, to provide skilled care tailored to personal needs and goals.

Victoria Lemus saw first hand the effect the therapy had on her father.

“San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital helped us grow stronger together as a family and make it through the process of rehabilitation with a spirit of hope and healing,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the wonderful doctors, nurses, staff, programs and support, we wouldn’t have made it through the ordeal with the reassurance and confidence knowing that my father could recover. I’m grateful to have seen my father recover so quickly and with dignity.”

Plentiful parking is available on the south side of the building. For those who need public transportation, Stageline Transit offers free services to seniors over 65 and persons with disabilities. Round Up Transit, a demand response service, also offers transportation for disabled residents of Clovis who need to travel in Clovis, Fresno and nearby areas.

For additional information about the Clovis Outpatient Center and its services, call 559-325-5601.